Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
Cape Gazette
Atracare celebrates new Ocean View clinic with ribbon cutting
Atracare celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Ocean View by hosting a Nov. 16 ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. This new walk-in facility will provide healthcare access to more residents in Southern Delaware. Owned and operated by Delaware locals Dr. William Albanese and...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
oceancity.com
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
WMDT.com
Public meeting scheduled for Milford to discuss new traffic study
Milford, Del., – Some new changes, could be coming to the city of Milford. That would be a new bike and pedestrian path. This is planned on South Walnut Street, where residents say there have been many speeding accidents. The city has hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study that would identify possible improvements. Now Milford residents have the opportunity to take a look at the concept plan at an upcoming open house.
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades
After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
Cape Gazette
This jolly old elf has a rare gift – he signs
Santa Jerry and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor at Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church north of Rehoboth Beach. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 302-227-7743, Ext. 111. Tickets will be purchased at the door via cash payment only.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale sets holiday concert Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong is highlighting familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs. Featured arrangements include “White Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells” and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” among many other beloved favorites.
Comments / 0