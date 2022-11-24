Read full article on original website
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
WBOC
Somerset County's First Private Liquor License Business Now Up and Running
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Mahesh Brahmbhatt, better known as "Junior" has long sold beer and wine at his Princess Anne business. But now for the first time in Somerset County, he's selling liquor under a private liquor license. "I started selling wine and beer then they passed the law to...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
delawarepublic.org
New Sussex County Substation looks to improve reliability for Delaware Delaware Electric Cooperative customers
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new $4.4 million substation in Sussex County. The Dorey Substation went on line late last month, providing power to an estimated 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area. “This was an old switching station that previously provided power to one of our transmission...
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Gives Starts new Tradition
Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced that it will host a giving day event, Mid-Shore Gives, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 12:00AM to 11:59PM. The 24-hour online fundraising event will benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. More than 100 local nonprofits are participating and thanks to generous sponsors – Easton Utilities, Shore United Bank, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, The Peoples Bank, Envision Wealth Planning, Parker Goodman Gordon & Hammock, and Morgan Stanley – challenge funds will amplify donations throughout the day.
The Dispatch
Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit
FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth has completed $12 million of wastewater upgrades
After years of work, Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said more than $12 million of infrastructure improvements at the city’s wastewater treatment facility have been completed. Williams made the announcement during an end-of-summer report given at a city commissioner meeting in October. The work included $9 million...
WGMD Radio
DSP & Seaford PD Holding Community Cafe Monday Morning
Delaware State Police Troop 5 and Seaford Police will host a Community Cafe on Monday, November 28 beginning at 9am at Smith’s Cafe on Sussex Highway in Seaford. Troop 5 Administration, Seaford Police Administration and Community Engagement Officers will be on hand to meet and talk with members of the public. State and Local police want to strengthen their relationship with the communities they serve.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
Cape Gazette
Reflections on Sussex, The Nature Conservancy and the future
I have been lucky to live in Sussex County my entire life, and my family has been here for generations. Many of us who have lived here for so long have seen the county transform from a quiet, rural setting to a place bustling with new development and ever busier beaches and towns. The challenge has been – and will likely always be – how we can preserve and protect Sussex County’s natural resources while continuing to grow the county’s economic opportunities for its residents.
Cape Gazette
Two new clergy members join local Episcopal parish
The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church and St. George’s Chapel announced two additional clergy members have joined its staff. With the expansion of weekly service offerings and the resumption of many of the ministries of the parish, it became necessary to bring additional staff on board. The...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
Cape Gazette
Cookie walk set at Epworth UMC Dec. 10
Epworth United Methodist Church will hold its cookie walk at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, continuing while supplies last. The price for cookies is $10 per pound. Cash payment is preferred. The cookie walk is the primary fundraiser for Christmas Joy, Epworth's program that serves to help local families celebrate...
The Dispatch
Five Suspects Arrested After Downtown OC Armed Robbery
OCEAN CITY — Resort police officers are investigating an armed carjacking downtown that led to a multiple-county pursuit and ended with a fiery crash in Dorchester County. Early last Friday morning, a concerned citizen informed Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of Wicomico Street. While officers were on their way to investigate the report, they were dispatched to the area of Dorchester Street for a reported armed carjacking with a handgun, according to police reports.
