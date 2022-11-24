ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Purdue

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) open the PK85 Invitational against the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) Thanksgiving night at 10:00 EST with the action broadcasting on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Purdue 73, West Virginia 69

We'll find out a lot today about how good this West Virginia team is when they square off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Head coach Bob Huggins hasn't been pleased with their efforts on the boards and that could be concerning considering they will be going up against 7'4" Zach Edey. West Virginia may not win the battle on the glass, but they need to be competitive and not allow several second chance points.

WVU's depth should help prevent them from being in any serious foul trouble against the big man, but Jimmy Bell Jr. has to find a way to be in the game at its most crucial moments. Purdue will jump out to a big lead, but West Virginia will punch back in the second half. However, it will be too little, too late as Purdue survives the comeback attempt and moves on to the semifinals.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72 Purdue 70

Purdue's backcourt features a pair of freshmen, albeit they're combining for 21.0 points per game, the West Virginia guards are seasoned veterans and are eager for the challenge.

The Boilermakers do have a very talented seven-foot-four-inch center in Zach Edey that averages a double-double 20.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. Along with his production, he will alter shots on the defensive end.

Purdue may have the advantage in the front court with Edey, but WVU has the advantage in the backcourt. The Boilermakers have struggled at times feeding the big guy and I suspect the WVU pressure will exasperate the issue.

Historically, WVU has played poorly against Purdue but the youth on the Boilermakers gives West Virginia the edge in this matchup. I'll take the Mountaineers to squeak by the Boilermakers 72-70.

Morgantown, WV
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

