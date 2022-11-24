Read full article on original website
Knights explode past Triton, advance to 3A East Regional finals
RED OAK – The Northern Nash High School football team is just one win away from advancing to the Class 3A state championship game for the first time in 20 years. Locked in a one-score contest at the end of the third quarter against Triton, the Knights exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to break open a close game to defeat the Hawks 42-7 on Friday night in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs. ...
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
