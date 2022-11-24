ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pridgen scores 20, Northeastern downs Manhattan 69-67 in OT

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Joe Pridgen 20 points scored 20 points, including an ally-oop feed from Chase Cormier with 2.6 seconds left in overtime to give Northeastern a 69-67 win over Manhattan in the London Classic on Thursday.

To get their first win the Huskies had to survive a wild finish to regulation. Cormier was fouled on a 3-pointer with a half second to play and Manhattan leading 56-55. Cormier missed the first free throw but made the second to tie the game. Then the Huskies made an illegal substitution so Anthony Nelson steps up and puts the Jasper back on top. Then it was back to Cormier to calmly drilled the free throw to force overtime tied at 57.

Pridgen was 9 of 15 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Huskies (1-4). Coleman Stucke scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Jaspers (1-3) were led in scoring by Josh Roberts, who finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Marques Watson added 19 points for Manhattan. Nelson also recorded 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

