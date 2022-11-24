ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun

Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana

Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
Several avalanches triggered at Bridger Bowl Ski Area

BOZEMAN, Mont — Forecasters now report four avalanches triggered in the boundaries of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area. “Bridger Bowl is closed right now, so the snow in the ski area is identical to the backcountry, it's the same snowpack,” director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Doug Chabot said.
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Bozeman

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in a multi family residence around 4:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Water Lily in Bozeman. Bozeman E2 arrived around 4:56 p.m. followed by Truck 3, battalion 1 and Engine 1. Firefighters from Engine 2...
Expected snowfalls heightens avalanche danger, GFNAC warns

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted this on their Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, warning of heightened avalanche danger with the morning's snowfall. Nov. 26: Expected snowfall this morning heightens the avalanche danger. Human-triggered avalanches are possible, especially where westerly...
USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
