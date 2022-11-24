Read full article on original website
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosts 3rd annual charity softball tournament in Cape Coral
The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is hosting a three-in-one event to help local families in need for the holidays on Sunday. This is the third year in a row the former NFL fullback is hosting the event. The foundation is spreading holiday cheer by hosting its third annual charity softball tournament, along with a toy drive and a hurricane relief drive.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
Rush to the altar: Local wedding venue thrives amid pandemic, inflation & hurricane
A record number of people have tied the knot this year. Many couples were forced to push back their big day during the height of the pandemic. But now they have another headache: inflation. However, that hasn’t slowed down business for one local venue. NBC2 spoke with the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs
The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed
Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
floridaweekly.com
City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun
The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
WINKNEWS.com
Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies
High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian
Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!. Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida. Their menu is a large spread...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Cape Coral family bringing back Christmas giveaway despite damages from Ian
On Friday, Tony Kuhlenschmidt said his family is bringing back the Christmas present giveaway, where last year, they gave out over 100 presents to families in need.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events
The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children
The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
Free workshop against home repair scam available for Southwest Florida residents
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Multiple public workshops to help residents identify home repair scams and prevent fraud will take place in December. The workshop will include tips on how to find, hire and pay contractors to not get scammed. It will also go over the building permit process and any other information related to paperwork.
Florida Weekly
49th Annual “Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting Ceremony” coming to Fifth Avenue South
The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
