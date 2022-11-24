ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Kim-Chi Grill brings Korean barbecue to Bonita Springs 

The new Kim-Chi Grill introduces Korean barbecue and other Asian fusion specialties to Bonita Springs. Bonita residents Chef James Boyle and his wife, Satika, launched their new restaurant on Nov. 14 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed

Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

City of Bonita Springs holiday season promises seasonal festive fun

The City of Bonita Springs has a festive holiday event season this year in downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds Street, Bonita Springs. The City of Bonita Springs will be hosting a free Holiday Stroll event at the Riverside Park and Liles Hotel Plaza area. The Holiday Stroll will run from Dec. 3 – Jan.1. The park will sparkle with holiday lights and holiday-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the park for the public to take pictures with. Holiday music will play throughout the park. The music will be scheduled from dusk until 9 p.m. nightly unless there is an event scheduled.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man riding tricycle hit on State Road 82

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured after being struck by a car Sunday morning. The accident took place around 11 a.m. on State Road 82 near East of Buckingham road. According to Fort Myers Police Department PIO, the roadway will remain closed until an investigation is completed. The pedestrian was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center trauma center as a trauma alert.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies

High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
GLADES COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses opening on Sanibel and Captiva after Hurricane Ian

Business owners on Sanibel and Captiva are finally able to open their doors which is some great news they’ve waited a while to hear. Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, many people would describe the areas as a wasteland causing multiple places to close. Matt...
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events

The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs. The...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children

The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy