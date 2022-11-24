Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norman Tromanhauser House designed by Louis S. Curtiss in 1914 has an interesting and unique external viewCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic John B. Wornall House built in 1858 is a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Smallwood V. Noland House in Independence, Missouri sits on property purchased in 1833CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville Community in Action Coalition announces officers
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community in Action Coalition elected officers for 2022-23 with Sarah Ulledahl, president; Anna Schafer, vice president; Kelly Kobylski, past president; Gini Fite, treasurer; and Karla Gallegos-Ross, secretary. The coalition is dedicated to creating a safe and healthy community in which youth can thrive. The coalition...
mycouriertribune.com
Ruth Moore Community Garden work day Dec. 6
LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Rec. received a Sprout Grant from Kansas City Community Gardens. This grant allows the department to double the size of the current Ruth Moore Community Garden and add to the Giving Grove. As a result, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, parks...
flatlandkc.org
Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches
Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's development
Lewis-Webb House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byLewis Webb House - Facebook page. The Lewis-Webb House is located at 302 West Mill in Independence, Missouri. On February 6, 1986, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.
Kritser House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byDmw002, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kritser House is located at 115 East Walnut in Independence, Missouri. It dates back to 1850, over 170 years ago. In 1985, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is associated with Martin U. Kritser.
bluevalleypost.com
What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the fifth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. It’s only fitting that Whitney Manney’s favorite Christmas gift memory comes packed with references to her future fashion The post Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'
Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
kcur.org
Retirement plans for hundreds of employees at Kansas City-based DST in doubt after court ruling
A federal appeals court has ruled that a lower court did not have jurisdiction under the Federal Arbitration Act to confirm tens of millions of dollars in arbitration awards to employees of Kansas City-based DST Systems Inc. The ruling could throw the retirement plans of hundreds of employees at DST...
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire
Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in construction site accident
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't have
Blackstone Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Blackstone Hotel is located at 817 Cherry Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's also gone by the name of the Jewell Building. It appears to be vacant. On October 18, 2003, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
bluevalleypost.com
2 gas stations held up at gun point in Leawood, Overland Park
What they’re saying: Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the clerk was confronted by a suspect who displayed a weapon and demanded cash. “The suspect was a black male, 20-30 years of age, wearing a black coat, jeans, and a black mask,” Robbins said. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot.”
KCTV 5
2 dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
Comments / 0