Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Smithville Community in Action Coalition announces officers

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community in Action Coalition elected officers for 2022-23 with Sarah Ulledahl, president; Anna Schafer, vice president; Kelly Kobylski, past president; Gini Fite, treasurer; and Karla Gallegos-Ross, secretary. The coalition is dedicated to creating a safe and healthy community in which youth can thrive. The coalition...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ruth Moore Community Garden work day Dec. 6

LIBERTY — Liberty Parks & Rec. received a Sprout Grant from Kansas City Community Gardens. This grant allows the department to double the size of the current Ruth Moore Community Garden and add to the Giving Grove. As a result, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, parks...
LIBERTY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Small Congregations Rethink the Role of Big Historic Churches

Two years ago, when the Rev. Mindy Fugarino became pastor of the once-crowded Independence Boulevard Christian Church in Kansas City’s northeast neighborhood, she had no trouble counting how many people attended the first worship service she led — 13. “Like many churches,” says Don Robeson, vice president of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the fifth in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. It’s only fitting that Whitney Manney’s favorite Christmas gift memory comes packed with references to her future fashion The post Shop Small: 5 gifts made locally that don’t scream ‘Kansas City’ (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 gas stations held up at gun point in Leawood, Overland Park

What they’re saying: Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the clerk was confronted by a suspect who displayed a weapon and demanded cash. “The suspect was a black male, 20-30 years of age, wearing a black coat, jeans, and a black mask,” Robbins said. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

2 dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO

