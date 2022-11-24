Read full article on original website
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023
Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
Texas A&M confers the most agriculture undergraduate degrees
The Chronicle of Higher Education has announced that Texas A&M University conferred the most bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences from 2018-2020. The data, sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, looked at the number of degrees awarded from July 1 to June 30 of each...
B-CS Salvation Army has over 1,000 angels left to be adopted through Angel Tree program
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has over 1,000 angels that have yet to be "adopted" through its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. “We started out with over 2,800 angels on the Angel Trees...
Himmel to take on safety and security of BISD
Rich Himmel was announced as the Bryan school district’s new assistant director of safety and security at the Nov. 14 board meeting. Ron Clary, executive director of auxiliary services for the district, announced Himmel’s employment, stating that Himmel has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and will be an asset to the district.
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at "I Love Lucy" check out "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi's battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
Board of Regents establishes Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Early voting starts for runoff election for Bryan City Council SMD 5
Early voting for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold starts Monday and runs through Saturday. Neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo...
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27
Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs
The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday. The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs. Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock...
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 28, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
WATCH NOW: LB Jaxon Edwards discusses College Station’s win over Georgetown
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The cel…
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors
The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week in its 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Ricahrdson was the defensive player of the week and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
