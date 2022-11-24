Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding drivers endangering children outside Cape Coral Elementary School
A Cape Coral woman is fired up over speeders near a local elementary school. She doesn’t feel that officers are doing enough to protect the children. Clarice Campbell wants Cape Coral police to come to Cape Coral Elementary School and catch speeders before something terrible happens. Speeding, reckless, and...
WINKNEWS.com
Community members share memories of Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash
The Charlotte County community is still mourning Christopher Taylor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in a violent crash. He will soon be laid to rest by his loved ones, and those who knew him are reflecting on his life. WINK News spoke to two of Taylor’s former...
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman accepts plea after two youngest daughters die in aggravated manslaughter crash
Joyce Zamago, 45, accepted a plea deal to go to jail for 18 years after letting her teenage daughter drive before crashing and killing two of her youngest children. Zamago pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child. The seven other felonies Zamago faced got dropped...
WINKNEWS.com
Fire departments in Lee County holding toy drives for children
The Iona McGregor Fire District and Cape Coral Fire Department are both holding toy drives this holiday season. The Iona McGregor Fire District toy drive benefits the children of the Gladiolus Food Pantry. You can donate toys, pajamas, blankets, and slippers for newborns up to teenagers. Items can be dropped off at Station 74 at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The toy drive will end on December 7.
8 On Your Side viewer helps Hurricane Ian victim who was denied FEMA funding
It's been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, destroying communities and tearing apart homes. In North Port, there are signs of recovery from blue tarps to piles of debris serving as a constant reminder of the devastating storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands
David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
WINKNEWS.com
43-year-old woman arrested in homicide in Sarasota County
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 43-year-old woman and accused her of second-degree homicide. According to an arrest report, authorities arrested Eugenia Bright on Nov. 21 after they were asked to do a welfare check on her because she didn’t show up for work. They found...
Families in southwest Florida still waiting for FEMA trailers
Two months after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, community members are wondering where the FEMA trailers are. One man says he hasn't received any assistance from the federal agency.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed by motorcycle in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed when she was struck by a motorcycle Sunday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 41 at about 6:45 p.m., approaching Harbor Boulevard. The woman attempted to cross the highway on foot and walked into the path of the motorcycle.
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Groundbreaking for Fort Myers housing development set for Wednesday
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a 90-unit housing development at 3621 Cleveland Ave. The site will house residents while the housing authority begins its revitalization of the 199-unit Southward Village public housing community. The ceremony will commence the initial phase of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a comprehensive transformation plan for Fort Myers’ greater Dunbar community. The Greater Dunbar Initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a HUD Choice Neighborhood, Fort Myers was selected as the host destination for the 2022 Communities of CHOICE Conference, an annual national conference scheduled Wednesday through Friday that will bring housing officials and past, present and future Choice Neighborhood Initiative grantees to Southwest Florida to share and establish housing strategies.
Deputies search for stolen boat and trailer in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a boat and trailer that were stolen near Bonita Beach Rd. SW. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the boat was described as a white 2013 Hurricane Sundeck Sport 188, and the trailer is a 2016 silver Doli trailer. Crime Stoppers said...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County Deputy claims other cars were at fault
Smith was driving northbound on I-75 near the Jones Loop exit, when she allegedly swerved from the far-left lane into the paved shoulder and crashed into Taylor.
Lee County to close two Hurricane Ian debris sites next month
Lee County is closing two public drop-off sites for storm debris next month the sites opened shortly after Hurricane Ian.
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
More Explores: Cubans Be Like… Restaurant
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cubans Be Like… is a restaurant that transports you to Cuba right here in SWFL!. Owners Angel and Yolanda Figueredo say they wanted to bring “the flavor and culture of Cuba” to this side of Florida. Their menu is a large spread...
Cape Coral family bringing back Christmas giveaway despite damages from Ian
On Friday, Tony Kuhlenschmidt said his family is bringing back the Christmas present giveaway, where last year, they gave out over 100 presents to families in need.
Comments / 0