The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO