Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
More resources are needed for the fentanyl crisis | PennLive letters
PennLive’s published article on the fentanyl crisis in our area, (published on October 19, 2022) and from the subsequent forum hosted to discuss solutions, we need to do more to get people the help they need. Statistics show the ratio of mental health providers to patients in Cumberland County...
Dauphin County hired ‘expert’ to review jail deaths, but won’t release report
In September 2020, Dauphin County Commissioners announced they hired an independent investigator for an “in-depth medical review” after two men housed at the Dauphin County Prison died within days of each other from possible medical neglect. The deaths were the ninth and 10th at the jail within 20...
Group protests outside Harrisburg-area fur company
About a dozen animal rights activists gathered on South Front Street in Wormleysburg outside the Charles Fur Company to peacefully protest the use of fur in clothing on Saturday. The group walked and stood along the sidewalk across from the Susquehanna River holding signs to passing-by motorists, wielding signs saying...
Woman killed while trying to cross the street near central Pa. Dollar General Store
Officials on Monday identified a woman killed while trying to cross a street in Lancaster County less than 500 feet from her home as Brenda Lausch, of Akron, Pa. The crash occurred about 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lane of 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township near a Dollar General store.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police
One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
Investigation continues into Harrisburg shooting that kills 17-year-old
The victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Harrisburg was 17 years old, according to police, with residents in the vicinity of the shooting reporting that police have requested their home security footage. The male victim, whose name has not yet been released, was killed near the intersection of Third...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
Woman’s vehicle shot at multiples times at Cumberland County intersection: police
A woman who was driving home during the overnight hours Saturday was shot at repeatedly by someone in the vehicle in front of her, according to police. A male, age unknown, in a black SUV turned onto 21st Street from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass and 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township police said.
Police identify man killed in central Pa. shooting
Police have identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting Monday. 29-year-old Luis Sanchez, who lived in Lancaster County, was one of two people shot at 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police. The second person shot survived,...
Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night
Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times
A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/26/22)
Craig “Erby” Erbacher, 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Lorrane Erbacher. He served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; was a Freemason and a member of many clubs and organizations; and enjoyed riding motorcycles and had numerous friends and “brothers,” all whom he loved.
Coroner called to scene after pedestrian hit in central Pa.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along a West Earl Township road Saturday night. The 500 block of South 7th Street just outside of Akron was cordoned off by police due to the crash that occurred at around 5:15 p.m., according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. The road has two lanes separated by a double-yellow line with shoulders on each side in a residential area.
Regarding banning political ads and limiting the money spent | PennLive letters
Earlier this month on PennLive, a letter to the Editor by Larry McCarter of Harrisburg called for a law banning all political ads and limiting the millions of dollars spent on such ads. Judging by his prior letters to the Editor, McCarter is a Trump Republican. His call for banning...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
Shawn Lee Jr. accounts for four touchdowns, Harrisburg sacks Manheim Township for repeat District 3 6A title
Line them up and knock them down. It’s not catchy but it’s exactly how the Harrisburg Cougars continue to move through the 2022 postseason.
