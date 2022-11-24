ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT

Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern

Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak when it faces Texas Southern in nonconference play on Monday night at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (6-1) saw the impressive streak end against Tennessee with Friday’s 64-50 loss in the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy