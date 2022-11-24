ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Twins targeting 2-time All-Star pitcher?

The Minnesota Twins may be trying to poach a former division rival. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported this week that the Twins have “definite interest” in signing lefty starter Carlos Rodon. Hayes does say that Rodon’s price tag may soar to a range beyond what Minnesota is comfortable with paying but notes that the Twins would be able to afford him regardless.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

HEAT SIGN DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Miami waives center Orlando Robinson from two-way contract. Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived center Orlando Robinson from his two-way contract. Smith, who was previously...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Feeling Thankful with Jeff Nomina

Justin and Carter are joined by friend of the podcast Jeff Nomina to discuss the Cavs winning ways, the underappreciated Jarrett Allen, and what they're most thankful for heading into the holiday. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA Fantasy Stat Stuffers: Players available in Yahoo leagues

Despite Thanksgiving being in our rearview mirror, stuffing is still on the menu. Specifically, it’s time to serve up some “stat stuffers” still available in most Yahoo leagues and can help fantasy basketball managers in specific categories. Rebounds. John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (57% available) Konchar is one...
NBA

Tatum-Less Celtics Drop 130 on the Wizards

A great offense might score 130 points on its best day. This Celtics offense can score 130 points even when its MVP candidate is on the sideline. While Jayson Tatum was resting a sprained left ankle Sunday night, his teammates stepped up and made sure Boston's top-ranked offense didn't skip a beat in a 130-121 win over the visiting Washington Wizards.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview

ORLANDO – For an Orlando Magic team that’s fought shorthanded for the majority of their 2022-23 campaign, some help may finally be on the way. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is expected to return from a seven-game absence and Moe Wagner appears to be ready to make his season debut when the Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Saturday's Games

Four Saturday games, two Saturday bets. Today’s NBA slate doesn’t quite compare to Friday’s in terms of volume, but our NBA analysts are still looking to bet two of today’s games: Mavericks vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Spurs. The Mavericks and Raptors have both had two days off since they last played on Wednesday, while the Lakers and Spurs are playing the second set of a back-to-back after they met on Friday night.
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Clippers 114

An area of usual strength proved the downfall for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. After a tight first half, with 10 lead changes and eight ties, the Pacers (11-8) scored a season-low 12 third-quarter points as they fell to the Clippers (11-10), 114-100, at Crypto.com Arena.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 25

The NBA returns Friday with a packed 14-game schedule. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature the Celtics hosting the surging Kings. A battle between two tough defensive teams will take place when the Cavs face off with the Bucks. The Bulls, who defeated the Celtics and Bucks in consecutive games, will continue their current road trip in OKC. The Warriors will also be in action at home against a Jazz team that is off to a surprisingly strong start. Let’s dig into all of the matchups and highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

