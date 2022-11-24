ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to send Ukraine another $400 million in latest military aid package

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – The US will send Ukraine another $400 million in military aid from US stocks as Russia’s war on the country reached its ninth month, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The new package will include 150 heavy machine guns with special thermal imagery sights to take out attack drones that Russia bought from Iran and have been deploying against civilian infrastructure in recent months.

The equipment will come from the Defense Department’s weapons stock and will also include additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems ; 200 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 10,000 120mm mortar rounds and more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

It will also include an undisclosed number of high-speed anti-radiation missiles; 150 Humvees; more than 100 light tactical vehicles and spare parts for 105mm howitzers already in Ukraine.

The US will send Ukraine another $400 million in military aide, according to the Pentagon.
AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv on November 23, 2022.
Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A woman at a house destroyed by Russian shelling in the town of Vyshgorod on November 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine troops fire a M777 howitzer in eastern Ukraine on November 23, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images

As Ukraine enters its brutal winter, Russia has been purposefully targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, senior US defense officials have said. To help during power outages, Wednesday’s package also includes 200 generators.

The latest military aid package is the 26th approved by President Biden since the summer of 2021. The last package, also valued at $400 million , was announced Nov. 10.

