Empire Creek, part of the waterway known as Poison Creek, no longer will flow all year in Park City beginning in the spring. For years, water from the Judge Tunnel, a historic mining tunnel, has been discharged into Empire Creek, which is not a naturally occurring year-round waterway. Historical flows in the creek have been the result of storms and snowmelt, as well as sporadic overflows from the tunnel.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO