ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
Park Record
Flow to slow in ‘Poison Creek’
Empire Creek, part of the waterway known as Poison Creek, no longer will flow all year in Park City beginning in the spring. For years, water from the Judge Tunnel, a historic mining tunnel, has been discharged into Empire Creek, which is not a naturally occurring year-round waterway. Historical flows in the creek have been the result of storms and snowmelt, as well as sporadic overflows from the tunnel.
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
espn700sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination Opens in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' to impact Utah driving conditions Monday, Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are expected to bring precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. The National Weather Service issued a series of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for the first of...
The Pioneer Park Coalition’s plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City
Last month, the Pioneer Park Coalition unveiled a plan to address homelessness in Salt Lake City.
Winter storm warning issued as snow blankets Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
utahstories.com
FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport
Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
Wasatch Wilderness: Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – The Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) is an evergreen bushy tree native to Utah. It is the most predominant individual species in Utah and can be up […]
University Place’s Gingerbread House Competition shows the best in cookie art
The number of gingerbread homes in University Place’s annual competition has grown and the houses have become more intricate over the past five years. “The first year we had 11 entries and this year we had 41 entries,” said Jeff Mower, public relations for University Place in Orem.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Car crashes through barricades, hits horse and rider during Christmas parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A horse and its rider are recovering after getting hit by a car during a Christmas parade. Spanish Fork police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. They said the person drove into a blocked-off intersection, then struck a horse and its rider at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
Park Record
Book lovers will reap the words of ‘Scythe’ author Neal Shusterman
New York Times best-selling author Neal Shusterman will finally get to Summit County for an in-person book event after COVID-19 shut things down a couple of years ago. The “Scythe” young adult series writer is looking forward to reading excerpts from his stories, engaging with his fans and signing his books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Rd., Coalville.
Full-capacity animal shelters beg Utahns not to buy puppies for Christmas
Salt Lake County Animal Services only has a few empty kennels, said Ryan DeGrey, Volunteer Coordinator.
