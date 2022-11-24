The XRP Ledger has set a new record of NFT sales. According to onXRP, a XRPL Punks collection has sold items for 108,900 XRP which is equal to $44,000. The sales has happened owing to an auction of Xpunk #8811, as shared by the Twitter account of the collection. Though the buyer’s name has not been shared, the buyer is not new to the community.

20 HOURS AGO