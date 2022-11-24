Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Bored Apes no longer the king, MineablePunks goes ahead with 3,200 ETH in 24 hours
The NFT market is blooming and the upside trend is increasing despite the crypto fall that caused a drop of more than 60% for several NFTs and crypto. The recent FTX collapse resulted in the NFT market facing a loss of more than 30%. Furthermore, in the beginning of the month, the crypto exchange platform made an announcement regarding going through a liquidity crisis.
todaynftnews.com
Air Canada and American Air now accept Shiba Inu through FCF Pay
Shiba Inu holders will now be able to book flights with American Air and in Canada with their FCF Pay Visa Card. FCF Pay has recently announced a partnership with American Air and Air Canada, and it allows FCF Pay debit cardholders to utilize over 20 stablecoins and Shiba Inu.
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands to reveal minting date of Agent Zero NFT wearables
Animoca Brands announces to share the reveal date of the minting of Agent Zero Jackets. Agent Zero Jacket- NFT wearable is a unique jacket. Agent Zero Jacket (AZJ) owners will receive special rewards and gain exclusive access to future drops & benefits. The Animoca Brands of Metaverse announces AZJ minting...
todaynftnews.com
New record by Ripple, 108,900 XRP utilized in sales of XRPL NFT
The XRP Ledger has set a new record of NFT sales. According to onXRP, a XRPL Punks collection has sold items for 108,900 XRP which is equal to $44,000. The sales has happened owing to an auction of Xpunk #8811, as shared by the Twitter account of the collection. Though the buyer’s name has not been shared, the buyer is not new to the community.
todaynftnews.com
A study on Web3 and its functionality in NFTs
How we utilize the internet is set to be transformed by Web3 upon incorporation of decentralization through blockchain. According to some, this will change the way Bitcoin and several other cryptos have modified the financial model. It won’t be wrong to say that Web3 is an answer to issues of...
todaynftnews.com
EGT’s $600K Marketing Stunt Fails to Get Recognition from Elon Musk
A bizarre $600K monument of Elon Musk as goat delivered to the Tesla headquarters. EGT planned to get recognition from Musk by pulling off this bizarre marketing stunt. Elon hasn’t made any public comments yet about EGT’s weird monument. EGT’s bizarre marketing stunt falls flat when Tesla CEO...
Live: 70 Cyber Monday home deals in the last few sale hours
Cyber Monday deals are almost over, but you can still save on home goods from Amazon, West Elm, and more.
Comments / 0