Read full article on original website
Related
Olivela Offers Exclusive Capsules for Giving Tuesday
Olivela, an impact and purpose-driven luxury e-commerce platform, is offering a series of capsule collections, exclusive to the site. The first collection features designers including Jimmy Choo, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, The Vampire’s Wife, La Double J, Edeline Lee, Stine Goya, Deveaux, Spinelli Kilcollin, as well as Dr. Barbara Sturm, among others. They will be available at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, which is Giving Tuesday. More from WWDRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roksanda RTW Fall 2022Roksanda RTW Spring 2022 There are 35 pieces in total, and each designer created about three pieces. At Olivela, 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase supports...
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-29-2022]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week. New Vintage by Sam Business Description: “New Vintage By Sam is a luxury adornment brand providing timeless treasures for your temple and space!” Business Website: https://www.newvintagebysam.com/ Real Rental Reviews LLC Business Description: “The app that lets you […]
Gucci Opens Applications for North America Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholarship Program
Gucci has opened applications for the fourth chapter of the Gucci Changemakers North America initiative, entitled “Designing a Future Untold.” That includes the Gucci Changemakers Scholarship Program and Impact Fund, which support talented students and nonprofit organizations that amplify stories and opportunities within diverse communities inspiring solutions for a better future. On Giving Tuesday, Gucci said it has already invested close to $4.7 million of a multiyear commitment to community funding and scholarship programs. These investments empower diverse young people through education by giving a voice to the next generation and support grassroots organizations that are driving change.More from WWDGucci Hosts...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands’ Co-Founder talks Sandbox in OpenMetaverse
Sandbox has on its way the world’s most innovative and exciting LAND sale, with giants like Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk, Playboy and more. On November 24, the sale will begin and last till 2023. The Metaverse, Animoca Brands’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Ysiu explain what TheSandboxGame represented in the...
todaynftnews.com
Bored Apes no longer the king, MineablePunks goes ahead with 3,200 ETH in 24 hours
The NFT market is blooming and the upside trend is increasing despite the crypto fall that caused a drop of more than 60% for several NFTs and crypto. The recent FTX collapse resulted in the NFT market facing a loss of more than 30%. Furthermore, in the beginning of the month, the crypto exchange platform made an announcement regarding going through a liquidity crisis.
Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami
MILAN — Fendi is adding another layer to its longtime connection with Design Miami. Following the unveiling of its first Fendi Casa store in Milan last April, in central Piazza della Scala, a new flagship opens on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, coinciding with the start of the international fair.More from WWDFendi CasaInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoFendi RTW Spring 2023 Fendi has for more than a decade presented a series of special projects at Design Miami together with established and emerging designers including Chiara Andreatti, Cristina Celestino, Dimorestudio, Formafantasma and Peter Mabeo, to name a few. Some of these products are...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands to reveal minting date of Agent Zero NFT wearables
Animoca Brands announces to share the reveal date of the minting of Agent Zero Jackets. Agent Zero Jacket- NFT wearable is a unique jacket. Agent Zero Jacket (AZJ) owners will receive special rewards and gain exclusive access to future drops & benefits. The Animoca Brands of Metaverse announces AZJ minting...
todaynftnews.com
Air Canada and American Air now accept Shiba Inu through FCF Pay
Shiba Inu holders will now be able to book flights with American Air and in Canada with their FCF Pay Visa Card. FCF Pay has recently announced a partnership with American Air and Air Canada, and it allows FCF Pay debit cardholders to utilize over 20 stablecoins and Shiba Inu.
todaynftnews.com
New record by Ripple, 108,900 XRP utilized in sales of XRPL NFT
The XRP Ledger has set a new record of NFT sales. According to onXRP, a XRPL Punks collection has sold items for 108,900 XRP which is equal to $44,000. The sales has happened owing to an auction of Xpunk #8811, as shared by the Twitter account of the collection. Though the buyer’s name has not been shared, the buyer is not new to the community.
todaynftnews.com
New Grumpl toy from the Goblintown NFT collection to launch
The Grumpl toy collection is set to be launched in partnership with Bigshot Toyworks. The Goblintown universe is a phenomenal compilation of three NFT collections: Mc Goblin Set, The Original Goblin Town Collection and a standalone Grumpl Collection. There are 3,828 toys in the collections with a floor price of...
Comments / 0