Woman Dead For 23 Hours In Hell Reports Seeing Michael Jackson, Pope John Paul II And Many Other Celebrities (VIDEO)

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....

