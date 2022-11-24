Woman Dead For 23 Hours In Hell Reports Seeing Michael Jackson, Pope John Paul II And Many Other Celebrities (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Retired MI5 Agent Confesses On His Deathbed- " I Killed Princess Diana Because She Knew Secrets Of Royalty( VIDEO )
Princess Diana – the people’s princess. She was adored by everyone who knew her, and she brought light wherever she went. She was known for her compassion and kindness, grace and elegance. Life was cruel to steal her so young from her people, at such a young age, too.
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth
Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fan ‘Disappointed’ That Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Fought to Preserve Slavery During the Civil War
Ken Curtis' 'Gunsmoke' character, Festus Haggen, was revealed to have fought for the Confederate Army during the Civil War, which disappointed some fans.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014...
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down
Queen Sonja of Norway claimed that Americans do not understand the importance of a monarchy while addressing her daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s decision to step back from her royal role and marry her American fiancé. On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced in a statement on...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Bill Maher Says He Will Never Welcome “Moron” Mike Lindell on ‘Real Time’: “Dream On, Nutcase”
Bill Maher mocked Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, shutting down the MyPillow CEO’s offer to appear on his show, Real Time. While discussing yesterday’s midterm elections with host Jimmy Kimmel, Maher said the only fix for our divided country’s issues is uniting both ends of the political spectrum — but he drew the line at talking to “nutcases” like Lindell.
