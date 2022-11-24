ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: 11 Teams Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Outfielder

Although the window hasn’t officially closed for a Cody Bellinger return to the Dodgers, it’s looking more likely each day that Bellinger will find a new home in 2023. The struggles mounted all season long finally got to a tipping point for the Dodger who are no longer to be patient with the struggling hitter, but 11 other teams are ready to take the chance on the former MVP.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract

Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason

The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Meeting & Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with several voids to fill in their starting rotation as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney reached free agency. The Dodgers quickly reached a reported agreement with Kershaw on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, but saw Anderson sign a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels after he rejected the qualifying offer. Heaney remains a free agent and is said to be drawing interest from multiple teams.
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Named 1953 NL MVP

On Nov. 27, 1953, Brooklyn Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella was named the National League MVP. It was Campanella’s second time winning the award, which he took home again for a third and final time in 1955. During the 1953 season, Campanella’s sixth with the Dodgers, he hit .312/.395/.611 with...
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season

After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
