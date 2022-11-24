Read full article on original website
Iowa Football Bowl Game: Four Possible Destinations Await Hawkeyes
It was all in front of the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend. Beat Nebraska and you're off to the Big Ten Championship game, and then likely to Orlando for a game on January 2. The Cornhuskers had other ideas. The 2022 Iowa football season will be remembered as what could've been....
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
Knox County hunters have successful first weekend of firearm deer hunting season
Hunters in Knox County had a very successful first weekend of the firearm deer hunting season. According to preliminary numbers released by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this week, Knox County hunters bagged 737 head of deer in the first three days of the firearm season. That’s up from 720 last year and 686 in 2020.
Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth
On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport. St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday. We'll see some changes ahead for the rest of the week. A brief warm up and some rain Tuesday, then a quick cool down for midweek.
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
Christmas on Main Street is all day fun
Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
Woman led chase, tried to kick trooper, affidavits allege
A 52-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after, Iowa State Police allege, tried to kick a trooper after a chase. Penny King faces felony charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and assault on persons in certain occupations – intent of injury; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense; and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it.
Man wanted for escaping work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Christopher Blackmond, Jr. was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Scott County and failed to report as required on November 27. Blackmond is a 27-year-old black male, 5’7″ and weighs 256 pounds. He was admitted to the work release […]
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly driving drunk with kids in vehicle
An Iowa City woman has been charged with OWI and two counts of child neglect after she allegedly drove while impaired. According to the police reports, 33-year-old Maria Aguirre-Penaloza of Waterfront Drive was stopped Friday around 2:15 am after driving around a road closure manned by a police officer. Upon contact, she reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
