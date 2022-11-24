Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 47-year-old man identified as victim in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in the Russell neighborhood has been identified. Jefferson County coroners identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day they responded to reports of a shooting...
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
WLKY.com
Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
wdrb.com
Teenage girl shot while walking alone in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager girl was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking alone in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue,...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed in fight with acquaintance in City View Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An altercation outside a West Louisville apartment complex Saturday afternoon ended with a woman going to the hospital. Officers responded to the 11oo block of Place Blanc, that's in City View Park, not too far from Central High School around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...
Louisville police identify man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police say officers with the department's Fourth Division were responding to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard Friday night around 10 p.m. When police arrived,...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection with shooting death of man in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month. Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The shooting happened on Oct....
WLKY.com
Family of 19-year-old killed in Parkland gathers to remember her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones gathered in the Parkland neighborhood to remember Andrea Perks. "We just need answers. Just need answers. We need to know who did it and why," said Antonio Perks Sr., father of Andrea Perks. Andrea Perks was shot late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
WLKY.com
Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
WLKY.com
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
WLKY.com
Bubba's 33 files plan for second Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A locally based chain with one Louisville location in the works has already submitted plans for another restaurant — this one in the East End,according to Louisville Business First. Watch related content in the player up top. Plans for a Bubba’s 33 have...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 61-year-old killed in Thanksgiving crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Dixie Highway has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. They...
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
Comments / 0