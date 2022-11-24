ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Investigators look at possible arson after pavilion fire at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the holiday weekend, Louisville firefighters responded to Iroquois Park for an unexpected fire at one of the park's pavilions. The shelter, near Summit Field, was recently renovated for guests to use for picnics; now it's closed to the public with yellow tape surrounding it and a heavily damaged roof.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of 19-year-old killed in Parkland gathers to remember her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones gathered in the Parkland neighborhood to remember Andrea Perks. "We just need answers. Just need answers. We need to know who did it and why," said Antonio Perks Sr., father of Andrea Perks. Andrea Perks was shot late Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Traffic: Injury crash creates significant traffic delays on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: All lanes are back open after nearly four of closures. An injury crash shut down Interstate-71's northbound lanes near Frankfort Avenue. It involved an overturned tanker truck. The left lane was open for a period of time letting traffic crawl through before all lanes were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bubba's 33 files plan for second Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A locally based chain with one Louisville location in the works has already submitted plans for another restaurant — this one in the East End,according to Louisville Business First. Watch related content in the player up top. Plans for a Bubba’s 33 have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY

