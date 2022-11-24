ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
HAWAII STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas.
MONTANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region. Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.
LOUISIANA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo's job security wasn't in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn't enough to save Arroyo's job.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen...
ARKANSAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals head into bye week smarting from last-minute loss

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals nearly gained some crucial momentum heading into their long-awaited bye week. Instead, they ended up with a swift punch to the gut.

