Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Monday.
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker. The career of the 32-year-old Walker has been on hold because of knee issues. He could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help with the struggling Mavericks. Dallas is on a season-worst four-game losing streak to drop below .500 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season. Walker was limited 80 games the previous two seasons because of knee problems.
Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105. Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists. It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points with six assists and five rebounds. Derrick White had 15 points and six assists and Blake Griffin scored a season-high 9 points for Boston. Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 for the Hornets. They lost for the 12th time in 15 games.
Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain. Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29.
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Siakam scores 18 in return, Raptors beat Cavaliers 100-88
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his return from injury, O.G. Anunoby scored 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-88. Gary Trent Jr. added 14 points, Fred VanVleet had 13 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors improved to 8-2 at home. Siakam returned after missing 10 games because of a strained right adductor. Toronto went 5-5 in his absence. Evan Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Darius Garland added 18 points and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers lost to Toronto for the second time this season.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington because of what the team is calling a right calf strain. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room and was not putting any weight on the leg. Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.
Texans brace for Deshaun Watson’s return with Browns
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson is set to return from an 11-game NFL suspension following sexual misconduct allegations when the Cleveland Browns visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s an uncomfortable return to Houston for Watson, formerly the face of the franchise. He was a star quarterback with the Texans before becoming disgruntled with the team’s direction and choosing to sit out an entire season. He was later disgraced when more than 20 women filed civil lawsuits alleging that he sexually harassed or assaulted them during massages, sparking a police investigation. The NFL banned him 11 games in August, several months after Houston traded him to Cleveland. Sunday marks his first NFL game since the end of the 2020 season.
