Read full article on original website
Ed Smith
4d ago
94? Ive deer hunted for years, also used tree stands. I think 94 is a little old to be in a tree stand. If I live that long I have no intentions of climbing a tree stand.
Reply(5)
23
Ann Williams
4d ago
Robyn Cass I am sorry for your families loss! I hope he didn't suffer. So impressive that he was still able to do what he enjoyed at his age. Again, my sincere sympathies and prayers are with you and all that knew and loved him.
Reply
9
Jaybird
4d ago
At least he went out doing what he loved. RIP chase them big ones in the sky.
Reply(1)
20
Related
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
cbs4indy.com
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
"In the 30 years I've been in law enforcement, I've never had a weekend, a holiday weekend, where we've had four shootings," Sheriff Matt Myers said.
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). The primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 60s and remain warm through Tuesday night, before dropping rapidly around sunrise Wednesday.
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams II Taken To Hospital After Leg Injury Against Purdue
Indiana redshirt quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off with a non-contact injury late in the first quarter of the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue.
WANE-TV
Hoosiers QB Williams taken to hospital with leg injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field and taken to a hospital on Saturday after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg during the Hoosiers’ game against Purdue. Williams was hurt with 46 seconds left in...
shelbycountypost.com
Edinburgh man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting
An Edinburgh man has been arrested for murder in a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 N. Bluff Rd. Upon deputies arrival, they found a male subject suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
Additional details released about child found in suitcase in southern Indiana
A woman is facing additional charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Washington County in April.
Republican challenger concedes Indiana House District 71 race
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
Scott Hawkins concedes weeks after he was originally believed to have won
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Scott Hawkins has officially conceded to Rita Fleming in Clark County's State Representative race, District 71. On election night, Republican Scott Hawkins was leading 50% to Democrat Rita Fleming's 49.9%, with a difference of 35 votes. Though Hawkins was originally projected to win, over a...
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 11-22-22
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
WLKY.com
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
Comments / 29