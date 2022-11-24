Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions
The (3-7) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (5-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a tough loss against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi...
NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight
The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
Pelissero: Melvin Gordon expected to sign with Chiefs
Tom Pelissero of the NFL reported Monday that free agent running back Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon was released from the Broncos before Week 12 after committing his fifth fumble of the season in Week 11 (the most among running backs in the league). It now appears that the Chiefs, who recently lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve, are willing to take a chance on the veteran back. He is expected to sign to the team's practice squad this week.
Andy Reid’s latest comment is going to make Patrick Mahomes really happy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing two of his top-three targets in Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but no one would’ve ever guessed based on how Mahomes played. Granted, a lot of that is because Travis Kelce caught over...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
The former Wolverine is predicting a second straight loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt.
Josh Allen (elbow) practicing in full for Bills Monday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was listed as a full participant in the team's Monday injury report. The Bills will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, and put out an estimated injury report for their Monday afternoon walkthrough. Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury over the past few weeks, but it hasn't stopped him from putting up elite numbers as a fantasy option more often than not.
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (hip) active for Week 12
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is available for Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has been upgraded to available and will play against Jacksonville on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 5.2 targets against the Jaguars. Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is also available. Robinson's Week 12...
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) out for Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. As expected, Mostert has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Texans on Sunday. Jeff Wilson is expected to handle the majority of touches in Miami's backfield against Houston. Our models expect him to see 17.0 carries and catch 2.5 passes in Week 12.
Nathan Peterman starting for Bears in Week 12; Trevor Siemian (oblique) scratched
The Chicago Bears will start Nathan Peterman at quarterback in Sunday's Week 12 game against the New York Jets. Peterman will be thrust into the starting job Sunday after Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury in warmups this afternoon. Peterman will be the lone healthy quarterback for the Bears in Week 12.
NFL playoff picture: Where Bills stand heading into showdown against Patriots
Just three AFC teams have eight or more wins through Week 12 in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are one of them but they're currently the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture. Seven teams in each conference make the playoffs. The first four seeds go to division champions, followed by three wild-card spots. ...
Heat list Max Strus (shoulder) as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Strus' availability is currently in the air after he missed two games with a right shoulder ailment. Expect Nikola Jovic to see a boost in playing time if Strus is ruled out on Sunday. Strus'...
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
Blake Griffin to make third start for Boston Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will make his third start as a member of the Celtics while Al Horford sits the game out with a back injury. Our models project Griffin, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel...
