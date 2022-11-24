Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." RELATED: The 607 Best Cyber Monday...
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara died in her Florida home this week, her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed on Twitter Saturday Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and...
Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Ceiling-Skimming 2022 Christmas Tree: 'Tis the Season'
The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on social media Sunday Kylie Jenner is going all-in for the festive season. The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree Sunday on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today "Tis' the Season," Kylie captioned the post of the ceiling-skimming tree getting set up at home with the help of an equally-as-high ladder...
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna is mom to six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 Thanksgiving was a family affair for Madonna and her squad! The pop superstar, 64, celebrated the holiday this year with all six of her children by her side: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Posing for a handful of family photos on Instagram, all of Madonna's children dressed up for the occasion in differing attire, as their mom...
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her...
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'
The Thanksgiving moment comes after Lindsay Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick announced they are expecting their second child Lindsay Arnold has a lot to be thankful for this year. The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, mused on her blessings for Thanksgiving as she showed off her baby bump in family photos featuring husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill. "Feeling so blessed and grateful this year," Arnold wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!" RELATED: The 430 Best Black Friday Deals...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to...
Dwayne Johnson Says He's Grateful for Thanksgiving with Family: 'We Count Our Blessings'
Johnson shared on Instagram that he and his mother still get emotional over the holiday because they weren't able to afford a Thanksgiving spread back when he was a teen Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to get sentimental on Thanksgiving. The Jumanji star shared snippets of his Thanksgiving meal on Instagram as he spent the holiday with wife Lauren Hashian, their two daughters, Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 6, his mother Ata Johnson and other family and friends. Johnson started out his trio of posts by sharing a video of the...
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo welcomed daughter Lyla in March 2021 Henry Golding enjoyed quality time with his little girl this Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, shared some sweet pictures on Instagram from his Thanksgiving weekend in Palm Springs, California, with wife Liv Lo and their 20-month-old daughter Lyla. In the first black-and-white snap, Golding and his daughter smile while sitting in a play truck stationed in front of an open field. Both Golding and Lyla hold the steering wheels in front of them...
Jessie James Decker Responds to Instagram Comments About Her Children's Bodies: 'It's Unkind'
"Please don't call my children's appearance strange," Jessie James Decker replied to a follower after posting an image of her children on a beach in Mexico Jessie James Decker is clapping back at discussion of her children on Instagram. After the country star, 34, shared an image Saturday of her three children posing together on a beach in Mexico, she responded to commenters that said that the kids were "jacked" or accused Decker of editing the photo of sons Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and...
Gwendoline Christie Says Her Wednesday Role Made Her Feel 'Beautiful' on Screen for the 'First Time'
The Game of Thrones alum shares director Tim Burton encouraged her to customize her Wednesday character, Principle Larissa Weems, based on her own understanding of the role Gwendoline Christie added her own flair to her Wednesday character. The Game of Thrones alum, who plays Principal Larissa Weems in the Netflix dark comedy, shared how her time as Nevermore Academy's fearless leader made her feel "beautiful." RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Christie revealed that director Tim Burton asked...
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
The actress is mom to sons Ryder, 18, and Bing, 11, plus daughter Rani, 4 Kate Hudson is soaking up time with her kids this holiday season. On Sunday, the Glass Onion star, 43, shared scenes on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving weekend, which included multiple celebrations with friends and family. The actress first included a sweet selfie she snapped with 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and 18-year-old son Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. In the cute picture, Rani snuggles up with her mom...
Collin Gosselin Gives Rare Interview About Reality TV's Toll on His Family: 'I Think It Tore Us Apart'
Collin Gosselin, who has been living with his father Jon for years, says re-establishing a relationship with his mother Kate "would be ideal" Collin Gosselin doesn't soften his words when he reflects back on his time on reality TV. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family — and whether he would like to mend his relationship with mom Kate. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to...
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
90 Day: Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
Liz finally met Ed's family, but she still has concerns that their opinions may mean more than her relationship Elizabeth "Liz" Woods had one request for Ed "Big Ed" Brown ahead of their second engagement party — that he wouldn't leave her side. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Ed's family throwing the happy couple a second party after their first engagement celebration ended in turmoil. Both Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, were confident that the night wouldn't end in arguments, though Ed...
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
Nick Carter was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children to celebrate Thanksgiving weeks after his brother, Aaron Carter, died at age 34 Nick Carter spent his Thanksgiving surrounded by his biggest support group. The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, was joined by his wife Lauren Kitt and their three children — Odin Reign, 6½, Saoirse Reign, 3, and 19-month-old Pearl — as they celebrated the November holiday as a unit with other extended family members. RELATED: The Best Early Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Now "So...
