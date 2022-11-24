Kentucky woman accused of child abuse rearrested, charged with murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Lexington woman is facing murder charges after originally being charged with child abuse.

The Lexington Police Department said detectives were called to a local hospital on Nov. 20 for a 2-year-old juvenile suffering from an apparent overdose.

Court documents indicate that 24-year-old Alashia Brown was arrested Monday for first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for the incident.

Brown was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center but posted bail a day later.

The juvenile was treated at the hospital before passing away on Nov. 23, according to authorities. Brown was arrested again Tuesday night and charged with murder.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

