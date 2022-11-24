ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition

HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

UTSA scores last 20 points, kicks late FG to beat UTEP 34-31

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jared Sackett kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left and UTSA beat UTEP 34-31 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. UTSA scored the last 20 points, and Sackett’s late kick capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Roadrunners their only lead of the game. Sackett also made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. Frank Harris threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA (10-2, 8-0), which entered having already clinched the C-USA regular season title and will host the conference championship against North Texas on Friday. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg had four receptions for 142 yards and Zakhari Franklin made seven for 126 yards receiving for the Roadrunners, and each had a touchdown catch. Ogle-Kellogg’s 70-yard scoring catch tied the game 31-31 at the end of the third quarter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

