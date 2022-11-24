Read full article on original website
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
KIII TV3
Flour Bluff stomps on San Antonio Veterans Memorial 66-42 at home; heading to region final round
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff was buzzing with hundreds of fans ready to see the Hornets take care of business on Saturday afternoon. -SA gets on the board first. #20 James Peoples with a few steps early in the game. Touchdown SA, 7-0. -Flour Bluff doesn't stay behind...
tpr.org
Tickets on sale for December's UTSA championship game, Alamo Bowl
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Tickets are now on sale for two major college football games at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio in December.
A guide to San Antonio's beloved Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood has it all.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
Click2Houston.com
Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition
HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Couple who graduated from UTSA gets engaged during Saturday’s game at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s game at the Alamodome Saturday ended in an unforgettable comeback and a surprise proposal for two alumni. Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both of them graduated from UTSA in 2020. With all smiles, Christen said YES!
All the San Antonio street work expected to end within the next year
You could see these roads finally open up within the next year.
UTSA scores last 20 points, kicks late FG to beat UTEP 34-31
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jared Sackett kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left and UTSA beat UTEP 34-31 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. UTSA scored the last 20 points, and Sackett’s late kick capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Roadrunners their only lead of the game. Sackett also made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. Frank Harris threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA (10-2, 8-0), which entered having already clinched the C-USA regular season title and will host the conference championship against North Texas on Friday. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg had four receptions for 142 yards and Zakhari Franklin made seven for 126 yards receiving for the Roadrunners, and each had a touchdown catch. Ogle-Kellogg’s 70-yard scoring catch tied the game 31-31 at the end of the third quarter.
KSAT 12
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Ashton, Arron Dubose lead San Antonio Brennan past Lake Travis in 6A DI Texas football playoffs
Senior QB Ashton Dubose scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help San Antonio Brennan fend off a late Lake Travis comeback bid to beat the Cavaliers 34-17 in their regional semifinals matchup in the Class 6A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
