Read full article on original website
Related
High court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy
The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk
GOP's new committee leaders prepare blitz of investigations
House Republicans are promising aggressive oversight of the Biden administration once they assume the majority next year
GOP reaction to Trump's embrace of Holocaust denier reveals who still won't cross him
Donald Trump's meeting with a Holocaust-denying extremist is finally drawing significant GOP criticism and casting doubt on his political viability following the tepid launch of his 2024 campaign.
Comments / 0