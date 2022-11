Sal Mazzarella takes a pepperoni and mushroom pizza out of the oven at his Sal’s Pizzeria in South Windso, which is next door to Emerald’s Eatery on Ellington Road. Mazzarella started his career as a baker before opening his pizza shop in 2001. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

SOUTH WINDSOR — Sal Mazzarella moved to the United States from Sicily in 1968 and since then has made a career for himself in the restaurant business, starting as a baker, and for the last 21 years, running his own Sal’s Pizzeria on Ellington Road.

“I started baking when I came to the United States,” Mazzarella said.

He did that for 10 years before deciding he needed a change.