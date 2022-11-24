ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon vs. Oregon State Prediction: Ducks Can Book Another Trip to Pac-12 Title Game With Win Over the Beavers

By John Coon
 4 days ago

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oregon Ducks (UO) vs. Oregon State Beavers (OSU) Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Oregon can clinch another Pac-12 Championship Game appearance when it visits in-state rival Oregon State on Saturday.

The No. 9 Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) can become the first Pac-12 team to reach four straight title games with a victory over the Beavers on Saturday. Oregon exacted revenge against Utah last weekend, edging the Utes 20-17, to keep those Pac-12 title hopes alive. After surrendering a total of 76 points in two losses to Utah last season, the Ducks held the Utes to 170 passing yards and forced three interceptions. Camden Lewis provided the only points for either team in the fourth quarter when he kicked a go-ahead 41-yard field goal.

The No. 21 Beavers (8-3, 5-3) promise to pose another tough test. Oregon State has won five of its last six games since starting 0-2 in league play and has eight wins in a season for the first time since 2012. Tough defense has propelled the Beavers to success. Oregon State's defense has not allowed any first-quarter points over the last five games and opponents have scored just 27 second-quarter points in that same stretch. Only Washington has scored more than 10 points against the Beavers over the last five games.

Oregon leads the series 67-48-10 and has won eight of its last 10 games against Oregon State.

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread : Oregon -3
When Oregon Has the Ball

Bo Nix was not at full strength when he played Utah after dealing with an injury he suffered late against Washington a week earlier. It didn't slow Nix down when it counted. The senior quarterback threw for 287 yards and a touchdown. He also had a critical two-yard run to pick up a first down that iced the game late in the fourth quarter. Oregon will need Nix to be more mobile against Oregon State to dial down the defensive pressure. If he is closer to 100 percent this weekend, the Beavers will have to figure out how to contain a quarterback that's helped the Ducks average 531 total yards per game since their season opener.

Bucky Irving is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season and the sophomore will be hungry to make a bigger impact this week after gaining just 20 yards on 10 carries against Utah. Prior to facing the Utes, Irving had rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his previous four games. Noah Whittington has formed an effective one-two punch in the backfield with Irving. The duo has combined for 1,533 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season. Whittington finished with 53 yards on 10 carries against the Utes.

When Oregon State Has the Ball

Damien Martinez continues to be a game-changer in the backfield. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State, powering a 31-7 victory over the Sun Devils last weekend. Martinez became the first Oregon State running back since Steven Jackson in 2003 to rush for 100 or more yards in five consecutive games. He has tallied 722 yards on the ground over his past six games while averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Martinez has totaled 867 rushing yards this season and is closing in on becoming just the fourth Oregon State freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Ben Gulbranson has settled in nicely at quarterback as the season has progressed. He is 5-1 since taking over as the starter. Gulbranson hasn't had to do much with Martinez's emergence, but the one thing he is doing that's especially helpful for the Beavers is taking care of the football. The freshman has thrown just one interception over his last 137 pass attempts while completing 88 passes in that stretch. He has a pair of 200-yard games in his six starts. Gulbranson completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts against Arizona State — matching his career high as a starter.

Final Analysis

Oregon will face a stingy defense for a second consecutive week. Oregon State is allowing just 330.6 yards and 20.3 points per game and ranks behind only Utah among Pac-12 teams when it comes to total defense. The Ducks were fortunate not to lose to the Utes a week ago after making several late mistakes. Oregon's defense came to the rescue and, in another defensive battle, the Ducks will have enough of an edge on offense to return to Las Vegas in December.

Prediction: Oregon 24, Oregon State 20

Podcast: Week 13 Preview, Predictions, Picks Against the Spread, Breakdown of the Latest CFB Playoff Rankings, and Coaching News and Rumors

Written by John Coon, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and a sports journalist based in Utah. Follow him on Twitter @johncoonsports .

