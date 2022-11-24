ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Reunite to Celebrate '90s NYC Hip-Hop

Last year, Patta and Tommy Hilfiger came together to celebrate Black unity, and now the duo is back with a capsule collection centered around the golden age of New York City hip-hop. In the 1990s, NYC was a melting pot of lyrical prowess, birthing seminal creatives like Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Mase, Biggie, and many more, and now this plays as the inspiration for Patta and Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate their streetwear roots.
