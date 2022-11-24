ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

Why have the Phoenix Suns not traded Jae Crowder yet?

Everything seemed to be in place for the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder to part ways, but no trade has been announced yet. Why is that?. Last week arrived with Jake Fischer reporting a nearly-finalized trade between the Milwaukee Bucks (seemingly offering Grayson Allen) and the Phoenix Suns involving forward Jae Crowder. More than a week later, though, nothing has been made official. What has happened for that to be the case?
PHOENIX, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM reveals interesting talk he had with controversial ex-player

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently had an interesting conversation with one of the team’s former players. Myers appeared this week on SHOWTIME’s “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the interview, Myers revealed that got a notable recent call from ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who remains unsigned to this point of the NBA season.
NBC Sports

Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover

Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'

While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
WWD

Mackage Launches NBA Experience in Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center

Mackage, the Montreal-based global outerwear company, has teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and Crosby Studios for the 2022-23 NBA season. Through a multiyear partnership, the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center have become Mackage’s first sports team partner, and the brand has tapped Crosby Studios to design interactive installations in the arena. More from WWDFendi CasaPhilosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023 The partnership comes to life though an interactive pop-up featuring Mackage product displayed inside of a dramatic metallic locker room. The activation is open to fans for five consecutive games, from Nov. 27 though Dec. 4....
BROOKLYN, NY

