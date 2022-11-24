Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
NBC Sports
Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints
Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara. That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet, lashes out at reporter’s characterization of it
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.”
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns
Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
NBC Sports
Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years
The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Robert Spillane, Kwity Paye are inactive; DeForest Buckner will play
The Colts will have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness) for Monday Night Football. Buckner was questionable, but he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) also is dressed. The Colts will not have defensive end Kwity Paye, who is inactive after not practicing all...
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald being evaluated for high-ankle sprain
As if things couldn’t get worse for the Rams, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald injured his ankle against the Chiefs. Coach Sean McVay said Donald is undergoing further testing now, and that after meeting with the team’s medical staff, the Rams will have a better timeline for Donald. But McVay added that the team believes it is a high-ankle sprain, which would put Donald’s availability for Sunday in serious doubt.
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports
Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard loves Doug Pederson after having to deal with Urban Meyer
Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens that the contrast between last year and this year is night and day. Last year, the Jaguars’ coach was Urban Meyer, and Wingard said that made quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year a major challenge. “I”m just,...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice
It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Wild win gives Commanders their best record in 5 years
In Ron Rivera's first two seasons at the helm in Washington, his teams each finished the season with seven wins. In Ron Rivera's third season in Washington, his team has seven wins before December with five left to play. The latest win, a 19-13 thrill ride, wasn't too pretty in...
Comments / 0