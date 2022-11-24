ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police are investigating the theft of a puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago.

It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said.

The stolen puppy is a two-month-old cream colored french bulldog, and is valued at over $3,000.

The suspect is described as a white woman around 5-and-a-half feet tall, with blond hair and a nose ring.

Police said after taking the puppy from the store, the woman got into a black sedan driven by a white man with a thin beard.

Comments / 6

Lisa Marecki
3d ago

Donate that figure to the area shelters this Holiday Season and ADOPT INSTEAD. They are doing God's work on a shoestring and need those funds DESPERATELY!😸🐕🦆🐖👍

Reply(2)
3
BK
3d ago

3K that is ridiculous. not that it's right, but no wonder it got stolen some people just want to rip you off

Reply
3
 

