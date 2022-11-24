French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police are investigating the theft of a puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago.

It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said.

The stolen puppy is a two-month-old cream colored french bulldog, and is valued at over $3,000.

The suspect is described as a white woman around 5-and-a-half feet tall, with blond hair and a nose ring.

Police said after taking the puppy from the store, the woman got into a black sedan driven by a white man with a thin beard.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram