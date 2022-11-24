ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FUqm_0jMjRLSN00

Kevin Durant reveals that Ben Simmons screamed at him after KD missed a dunk.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lack of competitiveness at times, which was mentioned as a big reason why the Philadelphia 76ers got tired of dealing with him. The point guard is now on the Brooklyn Nets, and some reports suggest that the perception of him around the league hasn't changed .

Well, Kevin Durant has come in Simmons' defense, as he explained that the Australian point guard is always ready to push his teammates to the next level. The 2x NBA champion has been making a lot of headlines recently, especially when it comes to his teammates , but KD has nothing but respect for Simmons.

During a recent edition of his podcast, the former Golden State Warriors player opened up on Ben Simmons and what he really thinks of the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

Talking with Eddie Gonzalez on The ETC's podcast, Durant had nothing but good things to say about Simmons, even revealing that the point guard once demanded Durant to dunk the ball, cussing him out in the process.

"When you look at the measurables, you look at 6'10" that can handle the ball, get into the paint, finish, and that could cause so much momentum when he has the ball, and that's what he did. He drew people into the paint, kick out, brings the ball up the court, kicks the ball ahead. That's the thing with him, he kicks the ball ahead, and that's key. He hit me on some 2K s**t, like if you know a dude is going to miss a free throw, you already know you are going to go score. So Ubanks misses a free throw, and he (Simmons) is already looking at me before the shot goes up. And I'm drifting, I never get those, I'm never getting catch and euro to a dunk.

What really stood out to me, and I told somebody this yesterday, we had ran a play after a timeout where I faked the handoff, and I'm going back door every time. He threw the backdoor, and I saw somebody shifting over, and I kicked it to Joe (Harris). He missed the shot and I looked up, and Ben was like 'dunk the fuc'ing ball', and I was like 'all right my bad, I was open?' and he was like 'yeah dunk that sh't.'

That's the type of stuff I like though."

Durant is seeing good things from Simmons, and the point guard appears to be getting better by the day. The Nets aren't yet where they want to be, but they are taking the right steps to do so. We'll have to wait and see if, after a tumultuous start to the season, they can turn things around and compete for that elusive NBA championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy