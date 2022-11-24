It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait. According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO