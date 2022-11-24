Read full article on original website
Park City’s Electric Light Parade is Saturday and needs more entrants
Each year, Park City’s downtown trolley, aglow with hundreds of festive lights, leads a nighttime Main Street parade. It’s one way to mark the holiday season’s start. Traditionally everything from bikes to trucks covered in lights and holiday decorations drive down the street to join the procession.
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait. According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.
Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week
Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week. As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.
Arts council invites sculptors to propose, build fairground piece
Summit County invites artists to submit ideas for sculptures to add a historic element at the county fairgrounds. Local art leaders plan to add an installation that embodies eastern Summit County history and culture, and they hope to contract a local sculptor or team to do so. The Park City...
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
Housing scarce this winter, say seasonal workers
The wheels of Park City’s ski economy are turning, and seasonal workers who fill essential roles will arrive soon. But many still don’t have housing. Like hundreds coming to Park City from abroad, 24-year-old Meilyn Ortega from Costa Rica said she’s looking forward to a fun winter.
Sundance Mountain Resort to open for season Dec. 3
Resort officials said historic early season snowfall and cold temperatures created the ideal environment for snowmaking, allowing for the early opening. “We are so grateful Mother Nature provided us with early snow and cold temperatures,” Sundance President and General Manager Chad Linebaugh said. “Thanks to the incredible work of our snowmaking and mountain operations teams, and new snowmaking system, we have an impressive base of snow.”
Community Thanksgiving dinner welcomes 500 in return from COVID-19 pause
The Heber Valley community is invited to a Thanksgiving celebration with food, raffles and entertainment this weekend. The Thanksgiving dinner Saturday evening will prepare food for 500 people, give away winter clothes and bikes, and host Cowboy Poetry artists. Wasatch Community Foundation Chair Tom Fowler said he’s glad to bring...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend
A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
Library event highlights youth mental health tips and tools
Parents, educators, mental health professionals and other interested adults are invited to the Park City Library Wednesday evening to learn more about mental health issues facing Summit County youth. The event is a joint effort between Summit County Behavioral Health, Live Like Sam, Webewell, and Mental Wellness Alliance. Speakers will...
Nonprofit Heber housing developer seeks to lower number of affordable units in project
A nonprofit housing developer in Heber is requesting a change in plans to allow a 100% affordable subdivision to sell 20% of its homes at market rate. After narrow approval by the planning commission Tuesday, it’ll be up to the city council. Mountainlands Community Housing Trust Executive Director Pat...
Park City Television shutting down after 35 years
Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air. In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic. The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has...
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort
Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
Overturned truck dumps soil onto Deer Valley Drive
Deer Valley Drive was closed in both directions Monday afternoon after a truck filled with soil overturned at the intersection with Aerie Drive. The truck was traveling downhill on Aerie and was attempting a left turn on Deer Valley Drive when the rollover occurred. No one was injured and no...
Park City Mountain ski lift mechanics unionize - a first in U.S.
It's official - the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union has formed, and it's the first of its kind in the country. The new union will contain both lift mechanics and electricians and will operate under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, which is an arm of the Communications Workers of America.
Woodward Park City opening this Friday
It will feature seven tubing lanes and a surface lift-serviced jib park complete with free hot chocolate and cookies, a film premiere and a few pro skiers and snowboarders might drop in. Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, tubing and on-snow access begins at 9 a.m. daily and continues into the evening...
New sculptures go up at Canyons Village
Acclaimed sculptors and local partners created the three new pieces. Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association, called the works “monumental and eye-popping.” He said they will provide a vibrant addition to the village and serve as focal points where people gather.
