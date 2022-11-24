Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WITN
Two people found shot after police respond to shots fired at Kinston party
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
North Carolina man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
wcti12.com
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow County deputy shots, kills woman in Hubert following traffic stop
wcti12.com
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
publicradioeast.org
Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
WRAL
23-year-old Greenville man, teenage boy injured in early morning Goldsboro crash
WECT
Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident. “Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.
wcti12.com
Kinston residents concerned after a weekend of gun violence
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A weekend of gun violence has one city in Lenoir County questioning the crime rate, and gun violence. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said murders have doubled and shootings are up 50 percent more than last year. He said this past weekend, there have been three different shootings within 24 hours, creating a violent trend, he hopes ends soon.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
cbs17
Investigation underway after NC officer-involved shooting kills woman on Thanksgiving
Armed woman shot and killed by deputies in Onslow County, sheriff’s office says
Goldsboro woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.
