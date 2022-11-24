Read full article on original website
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
WNCT
Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla to Saturday
Swansboro's annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday after weather forced the move from its original date on Friday. Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla …. Swansboro's annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday after weather forced the move from its original date on Friday. New Bern’s outdoor...
WITN
Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East will spend the day focusing on giving small businesses the tools to be successful. The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a small business town hall today at Pitt Community College. The event allows small business owners to connect with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
newbernnow.com
AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Ultimate Airshows and Ghostwriter Airshows Light Up New Bern’s Sky
AeroShell Aerobatic Team came back to New Bern for the third year in a row. Wendy and Buddy Stallings partnered with the City of New Bern to host the show. The team was joined by Ultimate Airshows and GhostWriter Airshows with pilots Rob Holland and Nathan Hammond. The airshow took...
wcti12.com
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party.
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
wcti12.com
Swansboro traffic movement altered
According to the NCDOT, the traffic movement along the Causeway in Swansboro will be altered on November 28th, 2022, to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The center turn lane will be removed and West bound traffic will be shifted over. Construction is expected to last through Spring of 2023.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
wcti12.com
Camp Lejeune security upgrades result in gate closure
Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 PM through January 20th at 6 PM. To access Camp Johnson, personnel traveling on NC-24 should use the Wilson Gate entry. Once through the Wilson Gate, drivers should continue down Wilson Boulevard before...
newbernnow.com
Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation
Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021. Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in...
wcti12.com
Two injured in Black Friday shooting at Greenville Mall, shoppers back active for weekend
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday night, Nov. 25, 2022, police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Greenville Mall. Two people were shot and injured and Saturday, the mall re-opened and customers were back ready to shop. The search for a suspect is still ongoing and police...
wcti12.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First...
WITN
Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58). This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:. • Monday...
wcti12.com
Greene Central High School mourns the loss of Jah'tayvious Edwards
Greene County — On November 26th, a senior at Greene Central High School passed away last night in a car accident. Jah’tayvious Edwards was a senior at Greene Central High School and a football player for the Rams. The school on Saturday confirmed his passing,. we ask that...
