ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga, NY

Tioga gets set for battle of top teams in state semifinal

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12glRv_0jMjPwkK00

TIOGA CENTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number 1 team in the state for Class D football, the Tioga Tigers, are getting set to face the number 2 team in the state in Randolph in the Class D state semifinal game.

The state semifinal round, not one that is new to Tioga, who are appearing in their fifth straight.

The Tigers come in looking as dominant as ever, after a big 42-6 win last week in the regional round against Dolgeville.

After that win last week, Head Coach Nick Aiello spoke on what it would take to win the semifinal as well.

“Just stick to the gameplan,” Aiello said. “We went 1-0 this week, that’s our plan. That’s our plan next week, to put the work in. The kids understand what it takes, if they want to win next week, they’re gonna have to have a good week of practice.”

Kickoff for this one is set for Friday at 3 p.m., the game will be played at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett football team advances to state championship game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett’s state title pursuit is barreling toward its final destination.  After a dominant 34-7 victory against Cicero-North Syracuse in Saturday night’s NYSPHSAA semifinal at Union-Endicott, the Tigers will play for the Class AA football championship next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. They will meet Newburgh Free Academy (10-2) from […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Inverse

Are you ready for extreme snow?

It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm like the Buffalo area saw recently, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called “lake-effect snow,” and the lakes play a crucial role....
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police locate missing teen

Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week

ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
ITHACA, NY
theenergymix.com

Wind Turbines Trigger ‘Thundersnow’ During Buffalo Snowstorm

A recent lake effect snowfall in western New York offered researchers a rare opportunity to gather data about how wind turbines trigger “thundersnow”—or lightning within a snowstorm. “Lightning damage is an increasing concern for wind power providers,” reported the Washington Post, in the wake of the late-November...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalobeerleague.com

Buffalo’s Biggest All-Local Holiday Market Happens Over 3 Full Days

This Thanksgiving weekend Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market will take place over three full days at the historic Buffalo Powerhouse venue. The event will feature Buffalo and WNY’s best local vendors showcasing gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, and attendees will be able to enjoy free samples from local booze makers, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, baked goods, and more as they shop.
BUFFALO, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy