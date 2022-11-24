ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, NC

STANLY MAGAZINE: ‘It’s the joy of Christmas’: Room has become a fixture for many in the community at West Stanly Christian Ministries

By Chris Miller
Stanly News & Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanly News & Press

ADDC organizes campaign to purchase popcorn machine with direct ties to Albemarle’s past

The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation is organizing a fundraiser to help reclaim a piece of the city’s history. The organization is looking to secure $3,250 to purchase the original popcorn machine from the old Center Theatre, located on West Main Street in downtown Albemarle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in the efforts. As of Monday morning, $225 has been raised.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here Are 10 Places Within Driving Distance to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Plus Local Lots

Now that Thanksgiving has come and passed, we can put all of our focus on Christmas. First things first, finding the perfect Christmas tree. While there are lots of local lots to pick your fraser fir, we love a Choose-and-Cut tree farm trip to any of these nearby Christmas tree farms. Make an annual tradition of it ~ perfect for holiday photos and a break from shopping.
DENVER, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Financial advisor hosts Toys for Tots donation site

Patrick Foley, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive. Residents may help make a difference for children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy...
NEW LONDON, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Chamber hosts ribbon cutting

The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for for Garmon Mill Estates by True Homes USA. Garmon Mill Estates is at 4307 River Road in Stanfield. Garmon Mill Estates offer .69 acre or larger homesites.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers

Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy