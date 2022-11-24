STANLY MAGAZINE: ‘It’s the joy of Christmas’: Room has become a fixture for many in the community at West Stanly Christian Ministries

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
Stanly News & Press
ADDC organizes campaign to purchase popcorn machine with direct ties to Albemarle’s past
The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation is organizing a fundraiser to help reclaim a piece of the city’s history. The organization is looking to secure $3,250 to purchase the original popcorn machine from the old Center Theatre, located on West Main Street in downtown Albemarle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in the efforts. As of Monday morning, $225 has been raised.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
Stanly News & Press
After more than three decades of service, Mike Hinson looks back on his iconic Red Cross business
Within his sprawling three-acre kingdom at the corner of N.C. Highway 24-27 and South Oak Ridge Road, heaps of vintage memorabilia — ranging from car tags and old signs to car parts and gas pumps — are strewn about in a haphazard maze of stuff most people would consider junk.
Stanly News & Press
With its new exhibit, Oakboro Museum highlights diversity of cookie jars
As a longtime first grade teacher, one of Jane Barnhardt’s favorite books to read to her students was “Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar.”. “It’s a wonderful book for teaching kids to read,” she said. It also is the name of the latest exhibit...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
WXII 12
Christmas in the Triad: Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights offers unique experience during holidays
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Watch the 2020 Tanglewoods festival of lights above. The Tanglewood Park festival of lights is once again taking up the stage during the holiday seasons in the triad. The shows run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Clemmons. Organizers said Thursday through Sunday show are...
scoopcharlotte.com
Here Are 10 Places Within Driving Distance to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Plus Local Lots
Now that Thanksgiving has come and passed, we can put all of our focus on Christmas. First things first, finding the perfect Christmas tree. While there are lots of local lots to pick your fraser fir, we love a Choose-and-Cut tree farm trip to any of these nearby Christmas tree farms. Make an annual tradition of it ~ perfect for holiday photos and a break from shopping.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
lincolntimesnews.com
Right on the heels of the turkey, here comes Santa Claus: Lincoln County Christmas parades begin Sunday
LINCOLN COUNTY – Put away that turkey and break out your holiday spirit – it’s time for annual Christmas parades in the county. The City of Lincolnton kicks off the season with their parade with a Candy Land theme on Sunday. The parade runs down Main Street from Flint to Court Square, then up North Aspen ending at Lincolnton High School. The parade line-up starts at 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m. Stay downtown for entertainment after the parade and the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m. There is no parking on Main Street during the parade so come early, bring a chair and secure your spot along the parade route.
Stanly News & Press
Financial advisor hosts Toys for Tots donation site
Patrick Foley, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive. Residents may help make a difference for children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Chamber hosts ribbon cutting
The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for for Garmon Mill Estates by True Homes USA. Garmon Mill Estates is at 4307 River Road in Stanfield. Garmon Mill Estates offer .69 acre or larger homesites.
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
qcnews.com
Wife, kids pen heartfelt tributes to Jason Myers
Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family. Jason Myers was not only a son, father, husband, and meteorologist, but he was also the tooth fairy. He was the tickle monster. He was the dessert of his family.
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
Comments / 1