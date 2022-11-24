Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Voice of America
The Somali Diaspora and its Journey to Political Victories in the West
WASHINGTON — From refugees to elected office, 14 Somali Americans have won legislative seats across the U.S. this year. Some also have been elected to city councils, school boards and the boards of parks and recreation in their respective cities. The U.S. midterm elections have proved to be historic for Somalis, with more women elected to public offices than ever before.
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 20–26
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. In Pennsylvania, Afghan Refugees Celebrate First Thanksgiving. Judith Samkoff needed a bigger dinner table for Thanksgiving this year. The 65-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident helped resettle an Afghan...
Voice of America
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Arthur Cyr: Thanksgiving and Lincoln’s legacy
Thanksgiving means actual, not contrived, inclusiveness. President Abraham Lincoln profoundly demonstrates this fundamental point. On Oct. 3, 1863, the White House issued the Thanksgiving Proclamation, declaring the last Thursday of November to be a “day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” The proclamation also requested “the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore … peace, harmony, and Union.” ...
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest for the first state visit of Joe Biden's presidency
Voice of America
Beyond Qatar: Migrant Workers Are Exploited in America, Too
New Orleans, Louisiana — The treatment of migrant workers has been highlighted during the World Cup in Qatar, where many temporary foreign workers reportedly died while building the event’s infrastructure. Advocates for immigrant workers in the U.S. note that abuses aren’t just happening overseas. “The fact of...
Voice of America
Pakistan Launches Polio Drive
Pakistan authorities said they are launching a five-day polio drive to eradicate the crippling disease from the country. Officials said 100,000 healthcare workers begin working Monday to vaccinate 13.5 million children under the age of five across 36 high risk districts, including Islamabad, the capital. “Our aim is to ensure...
Voice of America
Sharing the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers Proves Difficult
The countries of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran share parts of the Tigris and Euphrates river system. The famous rivers are among the world’s most vulnerable waterways. Water flow has fallen by 40 percent in the past 40 years as the four countries along their lengths seek to use the water for drinking, farming and industry.
Voice of America
Pakistan Taliban Announce Resumption of Nationwide Terror Attacks
Islamabad — An outlawed alliance of militant groups waging terrorism in Pakistan declared Monday that it had ordered fighters to resume nationwide attacks, ending an already shaky “unilateral cease-fire” with the government. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, said the decision to unleash...
Voice of America
Landslide in Italy Kills at Least 7, Including Newborn
Italian rescue workers have found at least seven bodies, including that of a newborn child, after a landslide on the island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The island received 126 millimeters (nearly 5 inches) of rain in six hours, triggering a massive landslide early Saturday, officials said. Authorities said at...
Voice of America
Bolsonaro Attends First Public Event Since Election Loss
Resende, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday attended his first public event since losing reelection almost four weeks ago, making a speechless appearance at a military graduation ceremony. The outgoing far-right president attended the ceremony in Resende, about 1,000 kilometers southeast of his residence in Brazil's capital,...
Voice of America
‘We the People’ at Heart of White House Holiday
First lady Jill Biden has made the idea of “We the People” central to this year’s White House holiday decorations. The Christmas decorations are said to be designed for “the people” to see themselves. Tree ornaments, mirrors, and simple and complex creations decorate the presidential home.
High court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute over a blocked Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. Republican-led states sued and won a nationwide court order that is meant to limit immigration officers’ discretion in deciding whom to deport. The justices are hearing arguments in the case Tuesday. It’s the latest example of a Republican litigation strategy that has succeeded in slowing Biden administration initiatives by going to GOP-friendly courts. In a separate ongoing legal dispute, three judges chosen by President Donald Trump are among the four Republican-appointed judges who have so far prevented the administration’s student loan cancellation program from taking effect.
Did US Soccer just score an own goal?
When US and Iranian players take the pitch for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they'll be jogging onto a bed of hot geopolitical coals.
Voice of America
Worried About Ebola, Uganda Extends Outbreak Epicenter's Quarantine
Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicenter of the country's Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government's response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central...
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
Uganda Extends Ebola Lockdown in 2 Hot Spots
Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's president extended a six-week lockdown Saturday on two districts at the epicenter of an Ebola outbreak that has claimed 55 lives but said its spread was being curbed. Since the outbreak was declared September 20, Ebola has spread across Uganda and reached the capital Kampala,...
Voice of America
Death Toll Revised; 1 Dead, up to 12 Missing in Italian Landslide
Italian officials on Saturday revised downward the death toll from a landslide on the island of Ischia. Italian officials now say one woman has died, while 10-12 people are missing, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters Saturday. "Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman. Eight missing persons have...
Voice of America
COVID Protests in China’s Urumqi Region
Protesters, angry about long COVID-19 lockdowns, have taken to the streets in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western Xinjiang region. The protests followed a high-rise apartment building fire in Urumqi on Thursday that killed 10 people and concerns that the lockdown measures may have prevented firefighters from entering the building quickly and may have hampered the exit of some residents.
