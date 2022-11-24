Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Business Spotlight: Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts
Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carol Justice Butler
Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
cbs17
Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11
A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade. According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr.
Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was the son of the late, Lloyd Ligon, Sr., and Lucille Doyle Ligon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ligon Dalton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Ferguson Ligon, his beloved son, Lloyd Benjamin “Benjie” Ligon, III, his two grandsons, Tyler Ligon, and Cole Ligon, his precious sisters, Jacquline Born (Rex), Peggy Nichols, Betty Jo Dickens (Bert), along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Crowds gathered on Thanksgiving weekend to watch Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade in Richmond
Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County presents Operation Green Light for veterans
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors recently announced Resolution 23-39 supporting Operation Green Light for veterans. The National Association of County Veteran Service Officers invited municipalities to light their buildings green from Nov. 7-13 to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported. The resolution led with “the residents...
warrenrecord.com
To help the community at Thanksgiving
The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
NBC12
Homeless population getting turned away due to lack of shelter space
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures continue to drop, the city of Richmond has only two cold weather shelters open for use, which is leaving some people without a place to stay. The city currently has space for roughly a few dozen people, and many people are getting turned away...
How this Petersburg artist is transforming trauma into art
The heaviness of the world isn't lost on Tre Simms. He knows the community is faced with devastating headlines every day.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County
A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Attorney General Miyares Fights to Keep Title 42 in Place
Richmond, VA –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. This policy is one of the last remaining tools to strengthen the protection of our southern border.
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
WJLA
Youngkin's plans for tax cuts may hit a hurdle as state budget battle brews in Richmond
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In mid-December, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to introduce budget amendments which are expected to include tax relief. After the midterm election, Gov. Youngkin told 7News his goals for the upcoming General Assembly session, which begins in January. “I think we've had an extremely...
Richmond Wildlife Center searching for person who shot hawk with arrow
Turkey may be the main bird on people's minds on a typical Thanksgiving, but the Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for the community to turn their attention towards a different type of bird this year.
Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?
The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
