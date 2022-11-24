Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO