Alexandria, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches. NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish

Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
kalb.com

APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. A male victim was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

ACLU of Louisiana and partners file amicus brief defending rights of man arrested for Facebook joke

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (ACLU/KALB) - The ACLU of Louisiana, Cato Institute, and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression have filed an amicus brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit against the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating Waylon Bailey’s free speech rights after he made a joke on Facebook comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to a zombie apocalypse.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
brproud.com

Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
OPELOUSAS, LA

