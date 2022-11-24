Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unarmed Black man shot in head by Deputy. Body-cam showsJamel El AminAlexandria, LA
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Suspect Allegedly Choked an Officer with His Baton. Alexandria, Louisiana – On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 1:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting involved an Alexandria Police Department officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria, Louisiana. Both the Officer and Shackleford were wounded in the encounter.
kalb.com
Barricaded suspect in Bunkie arrested following attempting theft of catalytic converter
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bunkie Police Department worked together to arrest a suspect wanted for attempting to steal a catalytic converter who barricaded himself in a house last week. According to APSO, Shedrick Lance Wiley, II, 42, and another suspect, were allegedly...
KSLA
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle. James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022,...
kalb.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in Berry Ave shooting in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in the Grace and Berry Avenue area of Natchitoches. NPSO said on November 26, around 10:39 p.m., Natchitoches Police responded to a “shots fired” call....
kalb.com
Recent armed robberies has Alexandria businesses beefing up security
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is once again seeing another spike in crime, causing local business owners to be on high alert entering the busiest shopping season of the year. “I would like to spend my time helping my paying customers, not worrying about the ones that...
kalb.com
The Alexandria traffic circle was closed while police searched for armed suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect that escaped an arrest at the Alexandria Mall on Saturday evening. APD said an officer was working security at the mall when the officer attempted to arrest a man suspected of shoplifting. The suspect then ran...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicles From Two Elderly Victims, Other Arrests Likely. Leesville, Louisiana – On November 25, 2022, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced the arrest of Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville, Louisiana. On October 15, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received an allegation of a motor...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
theadvocate.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in St. Landry Parish
Two people were shot near an apartment complex on Betty Street Friday evening in Eunice. According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the two victims went to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. Both victims suffered non-threatening injuries to their arms. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
Evangeline Parish inmate escapes, recaptured same day
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is currently seeking the whereabouts of an escaped inmate.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard.
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Cellphone Videos Prove Louisiana Deputy Had No Justification to Fatally Shoot Derrick Kittling, Lawyers Claim
Controversy is arising in Louisiana’s Rapides Parish as conflicting stories emerge about what happened when a local deputy shot a Black man to death during a traffic stop this month. Lawyers representing the dead man’s family say they have received cellphone video from an eyewitness that contradicts the sheriff’s...
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting at 12th and Magnolia Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. A male victim was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries from the shooting. Details are limited at this time. If you have any...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
kalb.com
ACLU of Louisiana and partners file amicus brief defending rights of man arrested for Facebook joke
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (ACLU/KALB) - The ACLU of Louisiana, Cato Institute, and Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression have filed an amicus brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit against the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for violating Waylon Bailey’s free speech rights after he made a joke on Facebook comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to a zombie apocalypse.
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
brproud.com
Man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
