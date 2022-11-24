ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson

By DJ Byrnes
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson .

The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points.

Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move during weekly media availability.

“I’m not really paying too much attention to what’s going on over there, but I did see (Wilson was benched). Obviously, it’s a crazy business — but we’re really focused on the task at hand, which is playing a really good Broncos team,” Darnold said Wednesday, according to The Charlotte Observer .

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a tough job, but it’s the best,” Darnold added. “It’s the best job in the world, so to be able to come out and do that every single day, you don’t take it for granted, at all. Or, at least I don’t. But (benching) comes with the territory though. It’s a tough position, but at the end of the day, it’s fun. And for me, I’m living out my dream every single day.”

Darnold and the Panthers are next in action Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos .

The Comeback

The Comeback

