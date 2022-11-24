ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville nurse and musician has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Megan Palmer, a musician and nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, had just recorded a series of songs detailing what it was like being a nurse during the pandemic when she got life-changing news.

Breast cancer -- which she had beaten once before -- had returned.

She spoke to NewsChannel 5 more than a year later, to update her progress: she's beaten it again.

Palmer still goes back for labs every few months, as she's gotten rid of cancer, and gained a new perspective.

In the last year, she’s worked with Musicians for a Smoke Free Nashville and was at the bill signing to make smoking in all bars against the law in Nashville.

She also just finished a music video collaboration for SAFPAW , a group providing help for people with pets without homes.

She says on this Thanksgiving day, she's got a lot to be thankful for.

"Finding joy in everyday things was my way of finding that healing moment for each day," Palmer said. "Even if I was feeling less than 100% on a day, it gave me a lot of hope and strength to know there was joy all around me."

Joy that Palmer says she can appreciate today, and every day.

