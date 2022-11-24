ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Garner store clerk

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a store clerk to death in Garner on Friday. Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KPD seeking information in murder case

On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
