Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Suspect identified in deadly stabbing of Garner store clerk
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a store clerk to death in Garner on Friday. Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
18-year-old charged with murder of gas station employee in Garner
A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges including murder after a gas station employee was stabbed to death in Johnston County a day after Thanksgiving.
Police: WakeMed North on lockdown as officers search for nearby 'suspicious suspect'
The Raleigh Police Department said Sunday that WakeMed North is on lockdown while officers in the area search for a "suspicious suspect." Police said the suspect was not currently in the hospital, but did tell WRAL News this suspect was the reason for the lockdown. Police did not say if...
Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
WITN
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
Elderly NC woman dies following crash in Greensville
An elderly woman from North Carolina died after her car overturned during a crash in Greensville Sunday afternoon.
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition. At about 2:51 a.m., officers said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Randall Lane in reference to a shooting.
neusenews.com
KPD seeking information in murder case
On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ crashes into canal on dirt bike after chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
WITN
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
Hedingham shooting survivor prepares for surgery, continues to undergo therapy
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the survivors of the Raleigh mass shooting is back up and walking. An update got posted Monday on the GoFundMe page for Marcille "Lynn" Gardner. "She has been able to walk independently with a cane, which is a big cause for celebration,” the update read.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0