ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Investigation begins after officer-involved shooting in NC

By Cheyenne Pagan, Jason O. Boyd
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ofBq_0jMjO6ck00

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has started after an Onslow County deputy was involved in a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbLES_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13P1Pb_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW77h_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vr41u_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZ3Jt_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lP0e7_0jMjO6ck00
    (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, which is just off NC Hwy. 172. The incident began as a traffic stop. The officer involved noticed the woman had a gun in her vehicle.

No other information was provided on what led up to the shooting. Thomas said the officer involved was not shot.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Her condition was not known as of 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has contacted District Attorney Ernie Lee’s office along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials remained on the scene Thursday and crime tape had been put up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
KINSTON, NC
WECT

Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department says that two people have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery at a gas station on Monday, Nov. 28. According to the WPD, the Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Medical Center Drive was robbed at around 3 a.m. However, police said that two suspects had left the scene in a car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One person dead in Kinston shooting

Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking information in murder case

On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Woman shot by deputy during traffic stop on Thanksgiving has died

A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died. Officials say the shooting happened just before noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to authorities, the woman was armed and the incident took place during a traffic stop. The State Bureau...
HUBERT, NC
WNCT

Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash

Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

One person killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting

According to Onslow County Colonel Chris Thomas, the officer-involved shooting happened on November 24th on NC Highway 172 at Oak Street. Col. Thomas said the incident began as a traffic stop just before noon. The suspect was a white female, who Col. Thomas said was armed. He said the suspect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy