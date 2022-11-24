ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

94.5 PST

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
WHYY

Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December

For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade

Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
MILLVILLE, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows

New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

