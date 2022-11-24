Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
phl17.com
Lillo’s Tomato Pies features Trenton’s favorite homemade sandwiches and pizza
Hainesport, New Jersey is home to many restaurants. However, Lillo’s Tomato Pies co-owner John Paxia says Lillo’s is more than just a restaurant. “I consider us a lifestyle,” he beams. “It’s food that we would make right out of our kitchen,” his wife and Lillo’s co-owner, Lisa, chimes in.
MrBeast Burger is Opening Another Virtual “Ghost” Kitchen in NJ!
Looks like MrBeast is expanding his empire in New Jersey!. Back in September, YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick-and-mortar Jersey MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Now, another MrBeast Burger is about to open in Manasquan, located at Blend On Main (152...
Center City business district promotes unique and boutique holiday shopping experience
Center City District officials are urging people to come downtown where the shopping is diverse and unique. The district’s Michelle Shannon said shopping downtown is an experience you cannot have anywhere else in the region. “Over 60% of our shops are locally owned and run,” she said. “Then you...
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to thousands of critically ill folks and their families in Greater Philadelphia
Dozens of people in white aprons formed production lines along large steel tables. They quickly filled reusable bags with turkey legs, gravy, green beans, salad, cranberry sauce, stuffing, apple pie, and more. Volunteers put together and delivered about 900 bags, containing all the elements of a Thanksgiving dinner, to people...
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Philadelphia’s Christmas Village looks to get visitors in the holiday spirit this December
For the 15th straight year, the Christmas Village in Philadelphia is open for the holiday season. Center City has been transformed into an open-air German market that includes food, drinks, and trinkets on sale from local and international vendors. The Christmas spirit is in the air with plenty of activities for families, including a two-tier carousel, a ferris wheel, and German cuisine for all to enjoy. Admission into the event area is free.
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
WATCH: At this N.J. farm, Christmas trees come in all colors
Editor’s note: A version of this story was originally published in 2016. You might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm is throwing a few extra colors into the mix. The White Township farm is again painting a portion of their live trees for...
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
N.J. city celebrates Christmas with annual parade
Millville held its annual Christmas parade Friday night. The parade, which had the theme of “Your favorite Christmas story,” delighted children and adults alike as it traveled the approximately one-mile route along High Street from Harrison Avenue to Main Street at City Hall. Santa waved to the crowd...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Don’t bother bagging your fallen leaves. Your yard (and insects) will thank you
As the last leaves fall in the Philadelphia region, environmental experts say: Leave them where they are. It’s actually better for your yard and local ecosystem if you don’t rake and bag fallen leaves. “Leaves have the exact combination of nutrients that lawns need to be green and...
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows
New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1